New facilities commissioned at the Palms

By Staff Writer
Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally cutting the ceremonial ribbon to commission the new elevator, as Junior Minister, Keith Scott and Permanent Secretary, Lorene Baird  and other officials look on. (Ministry of the Presidency photo) 

 New facilities were inaugurated yesterday at the Palms Home for the Indigent.

 According to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency, Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally  commissioned three new elevators and a rehabilitated ward.

 “The Ministry of Social Protection and the Government of Guyana recognises the importance of our elderly and we try as far as practicable, to make life comfortable for them. What we have done here today, will benefit not only the residents of the Palms but also the staff who have various functions to ensure that they provide excellent service,” the Minister said…..

