Officer cleared of neglect over murder of Canefield woman

An investigation launched after a Berbice woman was murdered in August minutes after the police left her Kilcoy, Chesney house, has cleared those officers involved.

Rohanie Lakhan, also known as “Sabrina”, 29, was in the process of ending their marriage after years of abuse, when her husband, Ramesh Ramdeen, 44, originally from Canefield Village murdered her in August.

Following the murder, Lakhan’s family had called for the dismissal of Police Sergeant 15818 Vanessa Williams, who they say acted carelessly when she accompanied Lakhan to her Lot 101 Kilcoy, Chesney Housing Scheme house in order for her to collect her belongings. The family had contended that if the police woman had not left the house, Ramdeen, also known as “AD”, would not have had the opportunity to murder the woman. After committing the act, he killed himself…..