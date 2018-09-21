Repairs begin on Kuru Kuru access road after protests

After days of intense protests by residents, repair works have commenced on the access road to Kuru Kuru, on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Dozens of residents continued their protest yesterday for emergency works to the access road and to their surprise help came yesterday.

Speaking to Stabroek News last evening, resident Samuel Wilson said, “They commenced some works on the road today. They started to grade and they brought in some materials and are presently doing work on the road.”

“They are working on areas that are bad because they said they would not have budgeted for repairs on the entire road, so they will deal with the bad parts of the road so that vehicles can actually travel on the road,” Wilson noted…..