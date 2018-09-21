Guyana News

St Cuthbert’s to represent Region 4 at Indigenous Heritage games

By Staff Writer
St. Cuthbert’s Mission goal scorer Zack Perreira

St Cuthbert’s Mission will represent Region 4 at the 2018 Indigenous Heritage Games after its team defeated Swan 2-1 yesterday in the Region 4 football playoffs at the St Cuthbert’s ground.

In what was a rematch of the earlier group clash which ended 4-2 in favour of Swan FC, the home side broke the deadlock in the fifth minute, uncorking a powerful long-range strike which stunned the visiting spectators.

It went from bad to worse for the visitors as talisman Zack Perreira doubled St Cuthbert’s advantage compliments of a 15th minute conversion…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

St Cuthbert’s Mission win on penalty kicks

Swan gets the better of St Cuthbert’s Mission 4-2

St Cuthbert’s celebrates Amerindian heritage, ready to commission benab

More in Guyana News

Guyana seeking to finalise economic cooperation pact with Barbados

By

Repairs begin on Kuru Kuru access road after protests

Seven parties, 21 groups expected to submit nominees for local gov’t polls

Comments