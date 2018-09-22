Chinese foreign minister pays courtesy call on President

China’s State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, today, paid a courtesy call on President David Granger at State House.

During his brief meeting with the Head of State, Wang who was accompanied by China’s Ambassador to Guyana, Cui Jianchun and other Chinese dignitaries, discussed areas of mutual interest, according to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency.

President Granger described the visit by Wang as “historic”, noting that it demonstrates the close friendship between the two states.

Like China, the Head of State said Guyana is protecting the environment and is looking forward to enhancing ties. President Granger noted China’s Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative which Guyana signed onto in July 2018.

“We feel it could contribute not only to Guyana’s development or its own hinterland but also to penetration of the continent for commercial and other purposes by other countries. This means that the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative will be an asset for international development, not just for the local economy,” Granger stated.

Wang pointed to the four decades of diplomatic relations between Guyana and China, the statement said. China, Wang said believes all countries are equal irrespective of their size and noted the need for greater democracy in international relations.

“We have strong confidence under your leadership our relations will be strengthened…cooperation has been growing from strength to strength,” the minister stated.

Wang further said the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative will be developed in an environmentally friendly manner.

“China believes in green, environmentally friendly and sustainable development…we believe there is tremendous untapped potential for our cooperation in pursuing the green aspects of development,” Wang added.

Prior to his arrival here, Wang inaugurated a new Chinese embassy in the Dominican Republic.