Court set to rule on causing death charge against Linden taxi driver

A city magistrate is set to rule next week on the causing death by dangerous driving charge against Keon Haynes, the Linden taxi driver accused of killing a 64-year-old pedal cyclist during an accident along the Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara last year.

Haynes is currently on trial before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown.

The charge against the accused states that on August 23rd, 2017, at Grove Public Road, he drove HC 3809 in a dangerous manner, thereby causing the death of George Klass…..