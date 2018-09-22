Guyana News

Fugitive child molestation convict found dead after suspected suicide

By Staff Writer

Days after he was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment for molesting a five-year-old, Deosarran Narine is suspected to have taken his own life by ingesting a poisonous substance.

Commander of ‘C’ Division Calvin Brutus yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News that the partially decomposed body of Narine was discovered around 1 pm yesterday at an abandoned shack at Mahaicony, where he was reportedly hiding out. A bottle, suspected to have contained a poisonous substance, was also found lying next to his body.

However, Brutus explained that while the matter is being treated as a suspected suicide, an autopsy will be conducted to conclusively determine how Narine met his demise…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Suicide suspected in Constabulary officer’s death

Unidentified male body found in Botanical Gardens

Guyanese couple dead in suspected murder/suicide – T&T cops

More in Guyana News

Reliance man dies after collision along Betsy Ground road

‘Fifty’ charged over fatal Linden beating

Court set to rule on causing death charge against Linden taxi driver

Court set to rule on causing death charge against Linden taxi driver

Comments