Fugitive child molestation convict found dead after suspected suicide

Days after he was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment for molesting a five-year-old, Deosarran Narine is suspected to have taken his own life by ingesting a poisonous substance.

Commander of ‘C’ Division Calvin Brutus yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News that the partially decomposed body of Narine was discovered around 1 pm yesterday at an abandoned shack at Mahaicony, where he was reportedly hiding out. A bottle, suspected to have contained a poisonous substance, was also found lying next to his body.

However, Brutus explained that while the matter is being treated as a suspected suicide, an autopsy will be conducted to conclusively determine how Narine met his demise…..