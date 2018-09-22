Humanitarian Mission gives Corentyne single mom loan to start business

The Humanitarian Mission Guyana Inc on Thursday provided a Corentyne single mother of two the opportunity to open her own business by giving her an interest-free loan of $200,000, which she will repay on her on terms.

“As a single parent mother I feel blessed. As a woman I feel privileged in the sense that too many women in the Corentyne area are not given these opportunities where they can make something of themselves,” the recipient, Trudy Sinclair, the mother of two girls, who are 10 and 6, said.

Sinclair explained that the loan will be used to start a catering business as well as to finance her venturing out to the Rose Hall, Corentyne and Port Mourant markets to sell food items…..