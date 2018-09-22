Guyana News

Humanitarian Mission gives Corentyne single mom loan to start business

By Staff Writer
Trudy Sinclair (at centre) receives a cheque from Humanitarian Mission Guyana representatives on Thursday.

The Humanitarian Mission Guyana Inc on Thursday provided a Corentyne single mother of two the opportunity to open her own business by giving her an interest-free loan of $200,000, which she will repay on her on terms.

“As a single parent mother I feel blessed. As a woman I feel privileged in the sense that too many women in the Corentyne area are not given these opportunities where they can make something of themselves,” the recipient, Trudy Sinclair, the mother of two girls, who are 10 and 6, said.

Sinclair explained that the loan will be used to start a catering business as well as to finance her venturing out to the Rose Hall, Corentyne and Port Mourant markets to sell food items…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Region Five women wowed by low interest loans

Single mothers to tap up to $250,000 under WOW loan scheme

By

Kiltairn Village, Corentyne

By

More in Guyana News

Ministry assessing effectiveness of migrant health services

Ministry assessing effectiveness of migrant health services

Guyana, China to sign loan, cooperation agreements

Batavia residents in dispute with miner over land rights

Batavia residents in dispute with miner over land rights

Comments