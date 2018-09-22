Leonora youth dies after hit and run

A young businessman is now dead after he was struck down on Thursday evening while reportedly attempting to cross the Uitvlugt Public Road, on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD), by a driver who fled.

Dead is Chapil Dave Kumar, 23, of Lot 5 Leonora Bush Wire, WCD, who would have celebrated his 24th birthday today.

Kumar sustained severe injuries about his body and his right foot was also severed.

He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Traffic Chief Linden Isles yesterday confirmed the accident, which occurred around 10.30 pm…..