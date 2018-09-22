Ministry assessing effectiveness of migrant health services

Junior Minister of Health Dr Karen Cummings on Tuesday visited villages within the Mabaruma sub-region to ensure that measures are in place to protect the population against any risk of outbreaks that can result from the influx of Venezuelan migrants.

Cummings’ visit, according to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report, was said to also have been aimed at assessing the effectiveness of the health services being offered to the migrants.

Cummings explained that because of the porous nature of Guyana’s border, it is important that Region One be prepared and equipped to address any eventualities that can arise from the continuous arrival of Venezuelan migrants.

Furthermore, she noted that measures have to be implemented to protect the local community, especially women and children, from deadly illnesses and diseases…..