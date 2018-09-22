Guyana News

Ministry assessing effectiveness of migrant health services

-as Venezuelan influx continues

By Staff Writer

Junior Minister of Health Dr Karen Cummings on Tuesday visited villages within the Mabaruma sub-region to ensure that measures are in place to protect the population against any risk of outbreaks that can result from the influx of Venezuelan migrants.

Cummings’ visit, according to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report, was said to also have been aimed at assessing the effectiveness of the health services being offered to the migrants.

Cummings explained that because of the porous nature of Guyana’s border, it is important that Region One be prepared and equipped to address any eventualities that can arise from the continuous arrival of Venezuelan migrants.

Furthermore, she noted that measures have to be implemented to protect the local community, especially women and children, from deadly illnesses and diseases…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Region One facing challenge in ensuring food, water supplies for Venezuelan immigrants

By

Gov’t monitoring health of Venezuelan migrants to avoid threat of pandemic

Homestead identified for Venezuelans in Mabaruma – Felix

More in Guyana News

Humanitarian Mission gives Corentyne single mom loan to start business

Guyana, China to sign loan, cooperation agreements

Batavia residents in dispute with miner over land rights

Batavia residents in dispute with miner over land rights

Comments