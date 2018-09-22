Guyana News

‘Smooth’ Nomination Day in Berbice, parties say

By
PPP/C representatives heading to Corriverton to submit their list.

Nomination Day for Local Government Elections (LGE) in Region Six went off smoothly yesterday with no major issues, according to the contesting parties.

At the Bloomfield/Whim Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC) office, members and supporters of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) arrived at around 3am, while Alliance for Change (AFC) representatives arrived at around 9:30am yesterday to hand in their lists for the November 12th polls.

When Stabroek News arrived in Whim around 8 am, about 15 persons were present for the PPP/C, while around seven persons later arrived, representing the AFC.

Fassad Baskh, from Bloomfield Village, Corentyne, whose name is on the AFC’s list said that if elected, this would be the first time he would be a councillor in the area. “…We have lots of councillors in our area who ain’t really doing anything so I decide to be a part,” he said, explaining his decision to run…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

APNU+AFC took all seats on city finance committee

Local gov’t contestants doing it ‘for the people’

By

Few votes for APNU+AFC in PM’s community

More in Guyana News

Attorney Ryan Crawford in traffic stop video gets self-bail after denying charges

Four parties seeking seats on Linden Town Council

Leonora youth dies after hit and run

By

Comments