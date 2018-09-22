‘Smooth’ Nomination Day in Berbice, parties say

Nomination Day for Local Government Elections (LGE) in Region Six went off smoothly yesterday with no major issues, according to the contesting parties.

At the Bloomfield/Whim Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC) office, members and supporters of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) arrived at around 3am, while Alliance for Change (AFC) representatives arrived at around 9:30am yesterday to hand in their lists for the November 12th polls.

When Stabroek News arrived in Whim around 8 am, about 15 persons were present for the PPP/C, while around seven persons later arrived, representing the AFC.

Fassad Baskh, from Bloomfield Village, Corentyne, whose name is on the AFC’s list said that if elected, this would be the first time he would be a councillor in the area. “…We have lots of councillors in our area who ain’t really doing anything so I decide to be a part,” he said, explaining his decision to run…..