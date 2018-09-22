Guyana News

Soesdyke wildlife trader trafficked Venezuelan men for labour

– court hears

By Staff Writer
Feezal Shaw

A Soesdyke businessman was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with allegedly trafficking two Venezuelan nationals for labour.

Wildlife trader Feezal Shaw, 61, who operates South American Unlimited, was not required to plead to the charges, which were read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

It is alleged that between February 14th and June 14th, 2018, at Soesdyke, Shaw engaged in trafficking in persons, that is, he recruited, harboured or transported Eduaro Vivas for him to work and did not pay him. ….

