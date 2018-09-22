Guyana News

Vanishing act: Voluntary groups disappear from race for city council

-contrite APNU seeks another chance to do better

By
Current Georgetown Mayor Patricia Chase-Green leading the APNU contingent yesterday (Photo by Terrence Thompson)

Voluntary groups have disappeared from the contest for seats on the Georgetown City Council but a few independent candidates continue to see local government as an opportunity to serve their community.

The 2016 Local Government Elections (LGE) saw five Voluntary Groups throwing their hats in the ring for seats on the city council but these groups have all disappeared and on Nomination Day yesterday, only political parties showed up to present lists of candidates for the November 12th elections.

The larger showings of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) in the city were complemented by a small showing from the Alliance for Change (AFC) and parties such as the United Republican Party (URP) and the GNS party…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Disciplined Forces to vote March 8th

Benschop says Gecom’s ‘inefficiencies’ stymieing campaign

New city Mayor to be elected on Friday

More in Guyana News

Young mother, baby among three dead after Jib collision

Judge dismisses PPP/C MPs’ challenge to DPP’s decision to discontinue charges against ministers

By

Attorney Ryan Crawford in traffic stop video gets self-bail after denying charges

Comments