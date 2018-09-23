Guyana News

Accused in fatal West R’veldt arson still hospitalised

By Staff Writer

Jewel Coats, the 36-year-old woman who sustained burns after she allegedly set her husband’s West Ruimveldt, Georgetown house almost two weeks ago, resulting in his death, remains hospitalised.

This is according to a police source, who told Sunday Stabroek yesterday that Coats is still a patient under guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she is being treated for burns she sustained about her body.

Her condition is listed as stable.

It remains unclear if the police have yet obtained a statement from Coats…..

