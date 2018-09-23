Guyana News

Armed Batavia residents shut down mining operation on disputed land

By Staff Writer
A mining pit, which was dug in recent days at the disputed site.

A mining operation located on disputed land at Batavia, in Region Seven, was shut down by residents yesterday morning, following the miner’s reported disregard of a letter from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, which insisted that operations be suspended until after a meeting of stakeholders scheduled for Tuesday. 

This newspaper yesterday reported claims made by Batavia’s Toshao Oren Williams that a miner, who has been identified as Ricky Ramnarine, illegally moved in on the land two Saturdays ago and began clearing the sections, which he identified as his mining block.

Williams explained that though attempts were made by the Village Council to engage the miner on the issue, they were forced to travel to the city to seek assistance from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Court ruling on mining triggers calls for amendment to Amerindian Act

Tasserene, Kangaruma fear eviction for mining after land title fiasco

By

Chinese Landing protests exploitation by mining concession

More in Guyana News

No verification of Liza-1 US$4.4B cost was done

Guyana gets US$36.5M China loan for broadband boost

By

Mom makes contact with sons adopted and taken to US

Comments