Armed Batavia residents shut down mining operation on disputed land

A mining operation located on disputed land at Batavia, in Region Seven, was shut down by residents yesterday morning, following the miner’s reported disregard of a letter from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, which insisted that operations be suspended until after a meeting of stakeholders scheduled for Tuesday.

This newspaper yesterday reported claims made by Batavia’s Toshao Oren Williams that a miner, who has been identified as Ricky Ramnarine, illegally moved in on the land two Saturdays ago and began clearing the sections, which he identified as his mining block.

Williams explained that though attempts were made by the Village Council to engage the miner on the issue, they were forced to travel to the city to seek assistance from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs…..