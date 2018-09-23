Guyana News

Cops to seek legal advice soon on fatal Ogle accident

-survivor has memory loss

By Staff Writer
Sunil Sukhnandan

 The police have wrapped up their investigation into the more than one-week-old fatal accident along the Ogle Public Road, East Coast Demerara, which claimed the life of seven-year-old Sunil Sukhnandan and left his sister hospitalised and the file will be sent for legal advice soon.

Contacted for an update on the investigation yesterday, Traffic Chief Linden Isles told Sunday Stabroek that the police are awaiting the report on the autopsy from the pathologist, after which the case file will be dispatched for legal advice, which will determine the way forward.

The accident occurred around 6.30 pm on September 13th, when Sunil and his sister, Venisha Sukhnandan, 17, who were on a bicycle, were struck by a car, which was allegedly speeding…..

