Court orders SOCU to return $7M cash, jewellery seized from gold dealer

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) was last week ordered by the High Court to return more than $7 million and a large quantity of gold and silver jewellery it had seized from gold and diamond dealer Junior Craig Singh.

Declaring the seizure to have been unduly long and noting that no charges were levelled against the applicant, Justice Gino Persaud, who presided over the case, also ordered the state entity to pay over to the applicant $150,000 in court costs.

The items had been seized some eight months ago from Singh’s home…..