Creative Arts Institute graduates urged to preserve cultural heritage

While urging more support for local productions, Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton on Thursday reminded the latest graduates of the Creative Arts Institute that they have the responsibility to preserve the nation’s cultural heritage.

Norton issued the reminder while delivering the charge to the graduates at the National Cultural Centre, where the fifth convocation ceremony for the institute was held.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report, 66 students graduated from the National School of Dance, E.R Burrowes School of Art, National School of Music and the National School of Theatre Arts and Drama, which form the institute…..