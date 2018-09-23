Cuban pharma interested in Guyana market

FarmaCuba, a pharmaceutical company based in Cuba has expressed interest in selling their line of pharmaceutical products here, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

This is according to FarmaCuba’s Commercial Specialist, Laura Vives Castillos, who paid a courtesy call on Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings on Friday afternoon. Castillos is part of a Cuban team visiting for the Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GUYTIE). Castillos noted that the firm is aware of Guyana’s regulations and registration processes, and is “preparing some dossiers to introduce our products here with our local partners.”

She disclosed that the company has already engaged New GPC and Nand Persaud Group of Companies. Castillos said with New GPC, FarmaCuba is “seeking to begin the cooperation” stating that the production of some items will be finished here.

She added that the company has to sign a contract with WTG Healthcare Solutions Inc. to start the registration process here.

The delegation comprised Castillos along with Dr. Celia Labora Rodriguez, Director, International Relations Department, Cuban Chamber of Commerce who headed the team.