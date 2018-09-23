Driver in fatal hit-and-run surrenders after cops find hidden car

The driver who fled on Thursday night after he allegedly struck and killed businessman Chapil Dave Kumar on the Uitvlugt Public Road, West Coast Demerara, surrendered to the police yesterday, shortly after his car was discovered hidden at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

Commander of ‘D’ Division Edmond Cooper told Stabroek News that acting on information received, the police went to a location at Tuschen, where they found the damaged car, a white Toyota 192.

At the time of the discovery, the car was reportedly covered and hidden behind two trailers. The licence plates were also removed. A section of the windscreen was shattered and other damage was visible to the front of the vehicle, which is registered as PKK 7495…..