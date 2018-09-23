Education Ministry, GTU to meet on arbitration panel nominees on Tuesday

The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) are set to meet on Tuesday in another attempt to set up a panel to arbitrate their wage dispute.

A press statement from the Ministry of Social Protection (MoSP) explained that the two parties have been invited to identify individually their nominee for the panel.

According to the release, the invitation follows a “request made by the Ministry of Education which has expressed a willingness to have these differences resolved amicably and speedily.”

An earlier statement from MoSP noted that it had been approached by the MoE to nominate the Chairman, in keeping with the provisions of the extant Collective Labour Agreement between GTU and MoE…..