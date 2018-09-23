Guyana News

Farmers gearing to operate commercial coconut nurseries

By Staff Writer
A nursery being created (NAREI photo)

Local farmers are expected to have increased access to various varieties of coconut seedlings shortly after several were selected to manage demonstration nurseries that are likely to evolve into commercial entities.

According to the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), through a multi-agency collaboration, several farmers attached to the Stakeholder Platform, operating in Regions Two, Four, Five and 10 were selected to manage the nurseries. The agencies involved NAREI, the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), and the International Trade Centre (ITC). The agencies, with financing from the European Union and African, Caribbean and Pacific Secretariat, have taken up the mantle of resuscitating Guyana’s coconut industry.

Chief Executive Officer of NAREI Dr Oudho Homenauth met on Thursday with CARDI’s Country Representative Dr Cyril Roberts and International Consultant of ITC Ben Morrison to discuss activities involved in building a coconut germplasm in Guyana…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

The Shoulders and the Task: Revitalizing the Coconut Industry in the Caribbean (Pt. 2)

Spotlight on NAREI

NAREI nixes monocrotophos in Red Palm Mite fight

More in Guyana News

No verification of Liza-1 US$4.4B cost was done

Guyana gets US$36.5M China loan for broadband boost

By

Armed Batavia residents shut down mining operation on disputed land

Comments