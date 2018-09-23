Granger holds talks with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister

President David Granger yesterday met with China’s visiting State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi at State House, where they discussed areas of mutual interest.

The Ministry of the Presidency said Wang, who was accompanied by China’s Ambassador to Guyana Cui Jianchun and other dignitaries, met briefly with the president during a courtesy call.

In a statement, the Ministry of the Presidency said President Granger, who described the visit as “historic,” noted that both countries have collaborated on a number of fronts, including agriculture, culture, defence, education, infrastructure, security, sport and trade over the years. It was also pointed out that both countries are committed to the protection of the Environment…..