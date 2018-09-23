Parties to dominate in contests for hinterland municipalities

Guyana News

By Staff Writer
The PPP/C’s Mabaruma and Matarkai delegation at the GECOM office in Mabaruma on Friday, when they submitted their lists of candidates.

By Dhanash Ramroop and David Papannah

The Peoples’ Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) are expected to battle for seats on the Bartica Town Council at the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE), as no independent groups are contesting.

Nomination Day, last Friday, saw the PPP/C and APNU submit their lists of candidates in all nine of the town’s constituencies, while the AFC submitted a list for eight.

The constituencies in the town are: Bartica East (North), Bartica East (South), Bartica East Central, Bartica West Central (North), Bartica West Central (South), Bartica (West), Tumering – Mongrippo (West), Tumering – Mongrippo (East) and Koetaru – Big Barabara.

For the APNU, Arita Embleton, Keith Blair, Estiva Lake, Alvern McKenzie, Kadeem Chandler, Anthony Sunich, Hazel Allicock and Mark Ambrose were nominated as the First Past the Post (FPTP) candidates to represent their respective constituencies.

The APNU’s Proportional Representation (PR) list features 22 nominees, with Mayor of the Town, Gifford Marshall, once again contesting…..

