Private sector gravely concerned at ‘underfunding’ by govt of police, prison, fire services

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) on Friday said it expressed grave concern during a recent meeting with Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan at what it said was the “underfunding” by government of the police, prison and fire services.

Following the meeting the PSC said it dispatched a letter to the minister documenting its concerns along with its recommendations. In a release on Friday, the PSC said that among the Guyana Prison Service issues addressed were the lack of adequate transportation; the general conditions under which prisoners are being held especially at the Lusignan Prison since the fire at the Georgetown Prison last year and the threat posed to prison warders as a result of these conditions. It also cited the lack of smoke detectors which would enable early warning of any fires at the various prisons.

The PSC delegation, led by its Chairman Desmond Sears, lauded the Public Security Ministry for recent improvements which have been made within the prison system with regard to the supply of water and the upgraded road leading to the Lusignan Prison…..