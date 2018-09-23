Youth group builds wash bay for Charlestown school

Youth organisation Nulli Secundus, birthed out of the First Assembly of God church at Wortmanville, on Friday handed over a newly constructed wash bay to the Charlestown Secondary School.

Members of the youth group, along with the church’s pastor, who is a former student of the school, officially handed over the wash bay to the school at a general assembly.

The idea for the wash bay came about after members of the youth group saw a need for it at the school. Members of the group conducted several fund raising activities to construct the wash bay for the school at a cost of about $400,000…..