Guyana News

Youth group builds wash bay for Charlestown school

By Staff Writer
Members of Nulli Secundus, students of the Charlestown Secondary School and Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson (fourth from right), pose for photographs at the newly built wash bay.

Youth organisation Nulli Secundus, birthed out of the First Assembly of God church at Wortmanville, on Friday handed over a newly constructed wash bay to the Charlestown Secondary School.

Members of the youth group, along with the church’s pastor, who is a former student of the school, officially handed over the wash bay to the school at a general assembly.

The idea for the wash bay came about after members of the youth group saw a need for it at the school. Members of the group conducted several fund raising activities to construct the wash bay for the school at a cost of about $400,000…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Freeburg Secondary’s library refurbished, restocked

School of the Nations, Varqua car wash nets $300,000 for haiti

Robber held after shooting Charlestown wash bay operator

More in Guyana News

No verification of Liza-1 US$4.4B cost was done

Guyana gets US$36.5M China loan for broadband boost

By

Armed Batavia residents shut down mining operation on disputed land

Comments