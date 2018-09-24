Guyana News

Kitty couple robbed of cash, jewellery

-gun-toting bandit escapes

By Staff Writer

A bandit escaped with over $400, 000 in cash and jewellery on Saturday night after he held two persons at gunpoint and robbed them.

According to the police, 34-year-old Michael Francois-Johnson, a computer technician from D’Andrade Street, New-town Kitty, was standing on the northern side of the street with a friend, Dasha Cummings, 35, when a lone bandit held them at gunpoint. The incident occurred at around 10pm. ….

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Bicycle bandits grab $8M from NA pawn shop

East Canje man shot by bandits during robbery spree

Armed gang in raid at Stanleytown

More in Guyana News

Guyana should be pressing Trinidad & Tobago over artificial trade barriers -Ramkarran

Regional rum producers uncork responsible drinking initiative

Nandlall makes preliminary objections in case of tripling of rental fees for rice farmers

Comments