Local content policy should precede oil pacts with other countries – Boyer

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) is not against a Trinidad and Tobago business presence here but believes that before oil agreements are signed with other countries, Guyana should have an established local content policy, its executive members contend.

“We feel strongly that we must have a local content policy urgently, clear and stated before these agreements are signed,” former Chairman of the PSC, Eddie Boyer told Stabroek News yesterday.

“It’s a pity he [Prime Minister of T&T, Dr Keith Rowley) fell prey to the misunderstanding of the concerns expressed by the (Georgetown) Chamber of Commerce which essentially outlined the concern that we internally here in Guyana need to establish and agree on a local content policy before we as a country proceed and sign any trade MoU with any country especially now that we found oil,” another executive Gerry Gouveia posits…..

