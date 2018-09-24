Local Rusal workers in limbo

The United States has granted Russian aluminium giant, Rusal a few more weeks to find a way to avoid sanctions but local workers remain worried and a task force set up to look into the matter has stalled though government says that it is taking steps to ensure their welfare.

“We continue to monitor a very delicate situation and to prepare,” Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman told Stabroek News, when contacted yesterday. “As these events are unfolding between Washington and Moscow we are unable to be intimately involved. Our Minister of Foreign Affairs is also monitoring the situation. Whatever the outcome, the welfare of the workers will be the responsibility of the Ministry of Social Protection and they are aware of the issues,” he added…..