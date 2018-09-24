Guyana News

Miner shot in drunken fracas at Mahdia

By Staff Writer

A miner is hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) after he was shot twice by a licensed firearm holder who was allegedly drunk in front of a bar at the Mahdia Landing, Potaro, early yesterday morning.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, Shahonan ‘Biggs’ Monderson, 27, of Lot 10 Felicity Village, West Coast Demerara was shot in his left shoulder and left knee by a 36-year-old man who currently lives at Second Avenue, Bartica…..

