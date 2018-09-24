Guyana News

Motorcycle bandits rob D’Urban St contractor

By Staff Writer

Two motorcycle bandits robbed a man of almost $80,000 in cash and jewellery on Saturday after they held him at gunpoint in Lamaha Springs, the police say.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, 36-year-old Olsen Koala, a contractor of D’Urban Street, was walking with a friend in Lamaha Springs at around 10:10pm when they noticed two males on a motorcycle riding behind them. The men sped up and stopped in front of the two friends…..

