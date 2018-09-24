Public Service Ministry accounts not audited for several years

Given that there is no evidence to show that for several years prior to 2014 the accounts of the Public Service Ministry (PSM) had been audited, former Auditor-General Anand Goolsarran is calling on his successor to provide an explanation.

The PSM’s accounts have become the subject of great interest since a charge was brought against a PPP/C minister over theft of a large sum.

Goolsarran told this newspaper that for the years 2006 to 2013, there is no section in the Auditor General’s report relating to that Ministry. For 2014 and 2015, audits were hampered by the non-submission of documents in several instances and discrepancies in spending were identified while some of the items purchased could not be located…..