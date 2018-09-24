Regional rum producers uncork responsible drinking initiative

The West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers’ Association (WIRSPA) last week announced the launch of an initiative to promote responsible consumption of alcoholic beverages.

In a statement on Friday, the grouping “strongly condemned” alcohol abuse and a pledge was made to lend support to efforts that address these issues. WIRSPA said that it is committed to doing so as an “industry and in collaboration with other producers of alcoholic beverages.”

According to Komal Samaroo, Chairman of WIRSPA and of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), “There is an urgent need for us to build a culture of responsibility in our communities. We are committed to providing leadership to build a strong coalition of producers, state agencies, and civil society advocates to work to achieve this transformation in the shortest possible time.”….