Trotman satisfied with Kwakwani road works

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman on Saturday expressed satisfaction with road works at Kwakwani, Region 10.

A release from the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) said that Trotman visited Kwakwani to inspect the Workers Club’ which is scheduled for rehabilitation and to inspect the ongoing maintenance works on the Linden/Ituni/Kwakwani road.

Prior to the roadworks which began in June, the release said that travel took two to five hours from Linden to Kwakwani. However, the Minister’s trip, based on the time recorded was one hour and fifteen minutes. Trotman noted his satisfaction with the works done so far, while residents also expressed same, the release said…..