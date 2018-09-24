Guyana News

Trotman satisfied with Kwakwani road works

By Staff Writer
The dilapidated workers club (Ministry of Natural Resources photo)

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman on Saturday expressed satisfaction with road works at Kwakwani, Region 10.

A release from the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) said that Trotman visited  Kwakwani to inspect the Workers Club’ which is scheduled for rehabilitation and to inspect the ongoing maintenance works on the Linden/Ituni/Kwakwani road.

Prior to the roadworks which began in June, the release said that travel took two to five hours from Linden to Kwakwani. However, the Minister’s trip, based on the time recorded was one hour and fifteen minutes.   Trotman noted his satisfaction with the works done so far, while residents also expressed same, the release said…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Over $650M in hinterland road maintenance works being undertaken

Ministers promise big improvements for Kwakwani and Ituni

Natural Resources Ministry, Toshaos council to draw up co-operation MoU

More in Guyana News

Civil Defence Commission issues Kirk warning

Trump administration moving to restrict immigrants who use public benefits

No verification of Liza-1 US$4.4B cost was done

Comments