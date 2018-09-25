Accused in attempted murder of City Mall businesswoman acted on order of husband’s enemy

At the trial of Marissa George and John Caesar, who are accused of attempting to murder former City Mall businesswoman Dhanwantie Phulchand, the court yesterday heard that the attack on the woman was organised by a man who did not like her husband.

This is according to a caution statement which was admitted into evidence and which Detective Inspector Cedrick Gravesande said was freely and voluntarily given by Caesar, who detailed his role in the beating they unleashed on the woman.

According to a caution statement, which the Detective said was also taken from George, however, her account was of being at the scene, but never participating in the beating, which she said was carried out by a person she referred to in the statement as “a boy.”….