AG asks court to strike out Shadick’s challenge to local gov’t changes

By Staff Writer

Ahead of next month’s scheduled hearing of the challenge mounted by Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) commissioner Bibi Shadick to the activation of seven new local government areas (LGAs) and the restructuring of 14 others, the Attorney General’s  Chambers has moved to have the case struck out, while saying the court does not have the jurisdiction to hear it.

The state is arguing that the court would only have jurisdiction to hear the matter after the November 12th local government polls would have been held and that this would have to be done by way of an elections petition.

At a hearing on September 14th, Justice Gino Persaud had set October 8th for reports and fixtures for oral arguments after both sides were ordered to lay over written submissions to the court no later than this Friday…..

