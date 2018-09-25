Guyana News

Authorities probing Canada cocaine bust

By Staff Writer

Local authorities are investigating Canada’s recent seizure of a large shipment of cocaine from a vessel believed to have travelled from here.

While details surrounding where the drug might have come from remain unclear up to last evening, the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) has launched an investigation, a source confirmed.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on its website had said that it joined forces with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) more than two weeks ago and carried out a major drug seizure where 81 kilos of the drug suspected to be cocaine was seized at the Port of Valleyfield…..

