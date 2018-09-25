Guyana News

Cabinet green-lights contract for new North West ferry

By Staff Writer

Cabinet has noted the award of a US$15,627,300 contract that caters, in part, for the construction of a passenger and cargo ferry vessel, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced yesterday.

The vessel, once completed, will traverse between Georgetown and Mabaruma, located in the Barima/Waini region.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing, Harmon said that the contract, which was awarded to Shoft Shipyard Private Limited under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Transport and Harbours Department, caters for the construction and supply of a vessel and associated equipment…..

