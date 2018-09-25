Cabinet to decide on disclosure of MoUs with China

Cabinet will have to decide whether recently signed agreements between the Government of Guyana and the Government of the People’s Republic of China will be made public, State Minister Joseph Harmon said yesterday, while declaring that the David Granger-led administration has nothing to hide.

Government’s decision to release a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trinidad and Tobago has prompted some discussion as to whether those signed with China should be made public.

Two months ago, the two countries signed a MoU on cooperation within the framework of Beijing’s global “Belt and Road Initiative.” Last weekend, the two countries signed an economic and technical cooperation pact for RMB 100 million (US$14.58 million) grant aid and a framework agreement under which Beijing will fund the extension of the Guyana National Broadband Project on a RMB 250 million (US$36.46 million) concessionary loan…..