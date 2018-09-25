CoI probing alleged lease of NICIL land by Town Clerk

The alleged leasing of land belonging to the government holding company, the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), by Town Clerk Royston King to a shipping company is being investigated by the ongoing Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the administration and operations of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council.

King yesterday declined to comment on the allegation. “I prefer not to speak on anything at this moment,” King said when contacted by Stabroek News.

During the first in a series of public hearings on the financial affairs of the Mayor and City Council, retired judge Cecil Kennard noted that among the matters to be dealt with was “the granting of a lease to a shipping company by the Town Clerk. This land is being claimed by NICIL.”….