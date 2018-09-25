Contract awarded for Leguan stelling rehabilitation

More than two months after bids were opened for rehabilitation works on the dilapidated Leguan Stelling, a contract has been awarded and Cabinet has noted the transaction.
Minister of State Joseph Harmon, during a post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday, said that the $413.2 million contract was awarded to Maraj Contracting Services. This is one of several contracts under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure that Cabinet noted at its recent meeting…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments