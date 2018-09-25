Guyana News

Contract awarded for Leguan stelling rehabilitation

By Staff Writer
The stelling last year

More than two months after bids were opened for rehabilitation works on the dilapidated Leguan Stelling, a contract has been awarded and Cabinet has noted the transaction.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon, during a post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday, said that the $413.2 million contract was awarded to Maraj Contracting Services. This is one of several contracts under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure that Cabinet noted at its recent meeting…..

