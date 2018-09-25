Guyana News

Cops, Childcare agency probing suspected rape of Linden teen

-video appeared on WhatsApp

By Staff Writer

The authorities are investigating the suspected rape of a teen girl in Linden and the circulation of a video with related sexual content.

After being brought to the attention of the Guyana Police Force and the Childcare and Protection Agency, separate investigations were launched.

Police Commander of ‘E’ Division (Linden/ Kwakwani) Anthony Vanderhyden told this newspaper that an investigation was launched yesterday morning after the video was brought to his attention…..

