Cornelia Ida guard, 71, dies in accident

By Staff Writer
Dead: Realino Santiago

A 71-year-old security guard died yesterday morning, moments after he was  struck down by a motor car while crossing the Anna Catherina Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

Dead is Realino Santiago of Lot 1 Cornelia Ida Public Road, WCD.

The accident occurred around 8.45 am yesterday after which Santiago was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital. He succumbed whilst receiving medical treatment…..

