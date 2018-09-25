Dharmic Sabha’s motorcade to end at Chateau Margot this year

This story is developing and will be updated.

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s Georgetown motorcade will end at the Chateau Margot ground this year as the traditional venue, the LBI ground has been leased to the Guyana Cricket Board and is not available.

A release from the Dharmic Sabha follows:

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s annual Deepavali Motorcades will be held in 8 locations across Guyana from November 2-5, 2018. Diwali will be celebrated on Tuesday November 6th.

The largest motorcade will be held in Georgetown/ East Coast Demerara on Monday November 5th. The beautifully decorated floats will assemble at the Shri Krishna Mandir in Campbelville from 5:30pm and will leave at 6:30pm via its traditional route along Sandy Babb Street for Vlissengen Road and then along the Seawall to the Chateau Margot Ground, East Coast Demerara. The change from the usual ending point at LBI to Chateau Margot is as a result of the LBI Community Centre Ground being leased to the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) recently. The GCB has informed the Sabha that works will be commencing at the LBI Ground shortly and, as such, the ground is not available for this year’s motorcade.

The Chateau Margot Ground is located immediately before the LBI Ground and will be the site for a fabulous cultural programme and presentation of prizes starting at 7pm. Outstanding singers Neval Chatelal and Nishard Mayroo of Trinidad and Tobago will perform alongside top Guyanaese Artistes including the Dharmic Nritya Sangh, Sookrane Boodhoo, Rekha Singh, Mona Gowkarran and others. Admission at Chateau Margot is free and no alcohol will be allowed making it an excellent event for families.

Millions of dollars in prizes and trophies will be presented to winning floats. It is anticipated that more than 25 floats will participate in the motorcade. Over the last 44 years, the Diwali Motorcade has become a highlight is Guyana’s cultural and tourism calendar is considered as the largest event held in Guyana annually drawing thousands along the route of the motorcade and at the final venue. The floats have gotten more creative and extravagant each year and are truly a treat for the eyes and a reflection of excellent Guyanese creativity and workmanship. The floats will depict various themes associated with the festival of Diwali.

In addition to the Georgetown/ ECD motorcade, motorcades will be held at the Anna Regina Ground in Essequibo on Friday November 2, at the Diamond Market Tarmac, East Bank Demerara and Oceanview Mandir Compound, West Coast Demerara on Saturday November 3rd and at the Bath Community Centre Ground, Canje Ground, Port Mourant Community Centre Ground and Tagore High School Ground in Berbice on Sunday November 4th.

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha looks forward to celebrating a fabulous Diwali 2018 with all Guyanese.