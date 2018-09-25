Guyana News

Dog food vendor shot twice in robbery

By Staff Editor

A male suspect who shot a dog food vendor twice and robbed two females of their cellular phones, is being sought, the police said today.

The incident occurred about 20:40h, yesterday, at the corner of Aubrey Barker and Stevedore, North Ruimveldt. The suspect fled the scene in a waiting motor car.

The injured victim Shane Cooper, 26 of Jackson Ville, North Ruimveldt, is presently warded at the G.P.H.C where he underwent emergency surgery for gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left leg. He is said to be in stable but serious condition. One of the two female victims, was also a dog food vendor.

 

 

