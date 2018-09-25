Grove woman defrauded travel agency of $1.2M over tickets to Barbados -court told

After being charged last month with fraudulently obtaining money to purchase a low income home, a Grove, East Bank woman found herself hauled before a city court once more yesterday to answer to a charge of defrauding a travel agency of $1.2 million in tickets.
Nazia Persaud was brought before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read a charge to her which stated that on July 9th, at Cummings Street, Georgetown, she incurred a debt at Summer Time Travel Agency by obtaining credit for 10 airline tickets, valued at $1,264,000, for travel to Barbados and she refused to pay…..
