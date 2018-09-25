Man charged with attacking differently-abled persons

A man was yesterday charged with attacking two differently-abled persons, whom it is alleged he wounded with bottles and other items.

Kevin Sugrim, 24, stood in the city courtroom of Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read the two charges to him.

The first charge alleged that on April 22nd, at Kitty, Sugrim unlawfully inflicted grievous bodily harm on Collin Sertimer. It was further alleged that on the very date the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded Jeremiah Williams…..