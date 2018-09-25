Guyana News

Patterson to brief Cabinet on finding of bridge feasibility procurement violations after return from overseas – Harmon

By Staff Writer

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson has not yet briefed Cabinet on the findings made by the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) about violations in the award of the contract to Dutch firm LievenseCSO for a feasibility study for a new bridge over the Demerara River but he is expected to do so when he returns from abroad.

This disclosure was made by State Minister Joseph Harmon yesterday during a post-Cabinet press briefing.

“Patterson is abroad and when he gets back he is prepared to address the matter,” Harmon said when questioned…..

Cabinet green-lights contract for new North West ferry

