Tuschen man charged with causing death of Leonora businessman, fleeing scene

Zameer Ali, the driver who surrendered to the police less than a day after he allegedly struck down and killed businessman Chapil Dave Kumar along Uitvlugt Public Road, West Coast Demerara was yesterday charged with seven traffic related offences, three of which he admitted to and was remanded to prison.

Ali, 25, a resident of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court yesterday afternoon.

He was not required to plead to the charge which stated that on September 20 at Uitvlugt Public Road, WCD, he drove motor car, PKK 7495, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Kumar…..