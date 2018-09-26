Guyana News

Accused to stand trial for murder of ambulance dispatcher

By Staff Writer

Allan Sim, the man alleged to have murdered George-town Public Hospital ambulance dispatcher Melissa Skeete almost three years ago, was yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.

Sim, of Lot 860 Paradise Housing Scheme, was committed at the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry into the charge, which was being conducted by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

The charge against Sim states that on November 23rd, 2015, at Georgetown, he murdered Skeete…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Ministry ‘appoints’ arbitrator for teachers talks

By

Severance payouts among priorities of new GuySuCo Board Chairman

By

Suspect in WhatsApp rape tape found dead after suspected suicide

Comments

Trending