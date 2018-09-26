Accused to stand trial for murder of ambulance dispatcher

Allan Sim, the man alleged to have murdered George-town Public Hospital ambulance dispatcher Melissa Skeete almost three years ago, was yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.

Sim, of Lot 860 Paradise Housing Scheme, was committed at the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry into the charge, which was being conducted by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

The charge against Sim states that on November 23rd, 2015, at Georgetown, he murdered Skeete…..